Ambush host successful blood drive at St. Charles Family Arena

The St. Louis Ambush, members of the Major Arena Soccer League, recently hosted a successful blood drive on June 12, at the St. Charles Family Arena, according to a press release.
Fifty-three donors attended the blood drive, 45 of whom were able to donate at least a full unit of blood under American Red Cross health and safety standards. For 16 of those people, donating with the Ambush was their first experience giving blood.
Kylee Vierling, a donor recruitment account representative with the Red Cross, said 16 first-time donors is the most she has seen so far from one drive.
“There are now 16 new people that are thinking about the importance of giving blood and could now turn into regular donors," she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, 9,000 blood drives around the country have been canceled, resulting in about 300,000 fewer donations. The 45 donors were able to save up to 135 lives during a period where donations are urgently needed.
The Red Cross stressed blood donation is safe and extra precautions were taken during the Ambush blood drive to protect the health of the donors, staff and volunteers. From enhanced disinfecting measures during the drive to social distancing in the waiting area and between donation beds, the Ambush and Family Arena followed Red Cross and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety recommendations.
The Ambush hosted the drive to bring together the community for a common goal after weeks of social distancing and decreased blood donations. Ambush head coach Hewerton, general manager Jeff Locker and players Lucas Almeida, Pepe Junqueira and Trent Dardick attended the drive to meet donors and take pictures in a socially distant photo booth.
To thank donors for their time and commitment to the community, the Ambush raffled off more than 30 prizes after the drive. Some prizes were donated by Ambush sponsors, while other items like team merchandise and ticket vouchers were donated by the team.
A recap video of the blood drive can be found on the Ambush YouTube channel.
The Ambush will kick off their 2020-21 season this fall.
