Ambush partners with Red Cross to host blood drive

The St. Louis Ambush, members of the Major Arena Soccer League, are partnering with the American Red Cross and the city of St. Charles to host a blood drive this Friday, according to a press release.
The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12, at the Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., in St. Charles.
With the COVID-19 crisis commanding everyone’s attention, the need for blood donations is as great as ever. Blood drives have been deemed an essential activity by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“It is an imperative part of community health and public preparedness plans to maintain blood collection during this challenging time to ensure patient survival,” said Pampee P. Young, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of the American Red Cross. "There have been no reported cases of any respiratory virus being transmitted by blood, including this coronavirus (COVID-19). Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give blood.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
Community members are urged to donate blood and help ensure patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types A-negative, B-negative and O.
“The St. Louis Ambush is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Bella Rainey, Ambush strategic communications coordinator. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
The Ambush will also be raffling off team merchandise at the drive and giving away autographed player cards.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code AMBUSH in the red box at the top of the page.
The Ambush will kick off their 2020-21 season this fall. Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. For up-to-date information of Ambush news during the offseason, follow the team on their official website, stlambush.com, and on social media.
