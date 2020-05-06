Ambush sign midfielder Jahic to multi-year deal

The St. Louis Ambush have signed midfielder Ado Jahic to a three-year contract, the team recently announced, according to a press release.
The deal will keep Jahic in an Ambush uniform through the 2022-23 season. Per league and team policies, no further details of the agreement were disclosed.
Jahic is a St. Louis-area product who played youth soccer for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Academy and prep soccer at Mehlville High School. In his lone season at Mehlville, Jahic helped lead his team to the Class 5 quarterfinals while posting 23 goals and seven assists in 21 games. Jahic’s collegiate career was split between Bradley University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Jahic also played for the Bosnian National Team at the U17, U19 and U21 levels.
The 2019-20 season was Jahic’s first in the Major Arena Soccer League and with the Ambush. He appeared in 12 games, tallying five goals and two assists.
Jahic expressed enthusiasm for the multi-year deal.
“No other place I rather be than this organization. Really looking forward to having my first full season and building on from this past season and helping the team to achieve all its goals," he said. "Just want to say thank you to the organization for believing in me again, thanks to the best fans in the MASL and can’t wait to celebrate some special moments with you guys next season. This is our year and I believe we will have a special team to challenge any team in the league and ultimately give the fans some playoff soccer here in St. Louis.”
Ambush head coach Hewerton is upbeat about Jahic and his future.
“Ado came to the team for couple of practices last year and he adapted to the indoor soccer game style really quickly,” Hewerton said. “His technical ability and energy helped the team to be more solid. I am stoked to have Ado for the next three seasons. I believe that he will be even more effective as he will be able to benefit from preseason training and be able to build from his experience this past season.”
Ambush ownership extolled the positive aspects of hometown talent.
“It’s always exciting when a team is able to sign local, homegrown talent. Their family and friends can watch them as they pursue living their dream of being a professional player," co-owner and CEO Shelly Clark said. "Kids also feel an immediate connection to the player as they are typically heavily ingrained in the local soccer community.”
Co-owner and GM Jeff Locker agreed, saying, “We love having local talent in the squad. Ado will be a great long-term addition to the Ambush. He’s made an impact from Day 1 and we look forward to his bright future with us.”
The Ambush will kick off their 2020-21 season this fall. Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. For up-to-date information of Ambush news during the off-season, follow the team on their official website, stlambush.com, and on social media.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!