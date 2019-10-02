Tickets are still available for New Town’s popular “Art and Wine Stroll” this weekend, according to a press release.
The fourth annual event, which take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5, will feature original works and photography by 28 artists and more than two dozen wine samplings. All proceeds will help fund art scholarships.
A $20 ticket to the event, which is co-sponsored by New Town’s Theatre Business Association and Newtopia Photography, grants attendee access to a self-guided “art and wine stroll,” featuring pop-up galleries at 13 participating New Town businesses.
Each will showcase the works of a local artist/photographer and each will sample a red or white wine (water and soft drinks will also be provided at some venues). Most art is available for purchase and many of the featured artists will be on site.
“This event is a great way to build awareness of the enormous creativity that exists right here in St. Charles,” said Steve Cox, Art and Wine Stroll event sponsor and featured photographer. “It promises to be a fun evening, full of fine art, good wine and great company. You may even find a holiday gift or two while you’re at it.”
Last year’s event proceeds were donated to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Art Therapy department.
To purchase tickets, visit The Bridge Coffee House, Magnolia Real Estate, Blind Ambition STL or Marsalla’s Market in New Town. Tickets may also be purchased online at artandwinestroll2019.brownpapertickets.com/.
For more information about the event, artists and to see samples of their work, visit the 4th Annual Art & Wine Stroll/Black & White Gallery Show Facebook page.