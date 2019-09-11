Annual Paws in the Park festival to celebrate canines

Get ready for some free doggone fun with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, according to a press release.
Dog lovers and their pets from across the region are invited to the 16th annual Paws in the Park dog festival from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The event, which supports local animal shelters, is the largest of its kind in St. Charles County and takes place at Broemmelsiek Park’s Off-Leash Dog Area, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance.
Bring your pooch to the park for an exciting lineup of contests, prizes, business exhibitors/vendors and sponsor giveaways, as well as K-9 obedience skills demonstrations. Admission is free, but those who bring a pet supply donation will receive a special gift. Donations benefit the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center and Five Acres Animal Shelter. Monetary donations also will be accepted.
The day’s agenda is as follows:
10 a.m., Pet Blessing with Baue Pet Services: A prayer and blessing of your pet will kick off the celebration. Each owner will receive a special prayer card to take home.
10:30 a.m., Dog contests: Including Best Costume, Best Trick, Fastest Ball Retrieval from the Pond, Best Dog/Owner Look-Alike, Best Kisser and, new this year, Best Catwalk and Best Agility, will be judged by the corporate sponsors under the pavilion in the dog park. Winners will receive a commemorative medal.
11:15 a.m., St. Charles County Police K-9 Unit performs: Police officers and their partners conduct a series of drug search demonstrations using a seized car, as well as obedience skills demonstrations. Police officer Courtney Spiess and K-9 Tank will perform lost child and fugitive tracking, as well as narcotics detection demos; police officer Tony Hojsik and K-9 Fleck showcase narcotics detection demos; and police officer Mark Thomas and K-9 Tyson, and police officer Mike Wilkins and K-9 Red execute fugitive apprehension and narcotics detection demonstrations. Following the performances, these officers will be available to answer questions and talk to guests.
12 p.m., Canine Search and Rescue Association K-9 Teams perform: This team of certified volunteers and K-9s conduct a series of missing person search demonstrations. Demonstrators will be available to answer questions and talk to guests about their non-profit organization after the performance.
12:45 p.m., Gateway DockDogs Team performs: A Dockdogs team will demonstrate how to get “big air” as they show off the popular sport of dock diving from the pond in the Off-Leash Dog Area. After the demonstration, dogs and their owners get to test their diving and water skills.
Participating businesses will offer product samples and giveaways throughout the day. Additionally, a limited number of pets will be available for adoption from the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center.
For more information, call the parks department at 636-949-7535.