Annual Paws in the Park festival to celebrate canines

Dog lovers and their pets from across the region are invited to the 16th annual Paws in the Park dog festival from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, at Broemmelsiek Park’s Off-Leash Dog Area, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance.

Get ready for some free doggone fun with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, according to a press release.

The event, which supports local animal shelters, is the largest of its kind in St. Charles County and takes place at Broemmelsiek Park's Off-Leash Dog Area, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance.

Bring your pooch to the park for an exciting lineup of contests, prizes, business exhibitors/vendors and sponsor giveaways, as well as K-9 obedience skills demonstrations. Admission is free, but those who bring a pet supply donation will receive a special gift. Donations benefit the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center and Five Acres Animal Shelter. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

The day’s agenda is as follows:

10 a.m., Pet Blessing with Baue Pet Services: A prayer and blessing of your pet will kick off the celebration. Each owner will receive a special prayer card to take home.

10:30 a.m., Dog contests: Including Best Costume, Best Trick, Fastest Ball Retrieval from the Pond, Best Dog/Owner Look-Alike, Best Kisser and, new this year, Best Catwalk and Best Agility, will be judged by the corporate sponsors under the pavilion in the dog park. Winners will receive a commemorative medal.

11:15 a.m., St. Charles County Police K-9 Unit performs: Police officers and their partners conduct a series of drug search demonstrations using a seized car, as well as obedience skills demonstrations. Police officer Courtney Spiess and K-9 Tank will perform lost child and fugitive tracking, as well as narcotics detection demos; police officer Tony Hojsik and K-9 Fleck showcase narcotics detection demos; and police officer Mark Thomas and K-9 Tyson, and police officer Mike Wilkins and K-9 Red execute fugitive apprehension and narcotics detection demonstrations. Following the performances, these officers will be available to answer questions and talk to guests.

12 p.m., Canine Search and Rescue Association K-9 Teams perform: This team of certified volunteers and K-9s conduct a series of missing person search demonstrations. Demonstrators will be available to answer questions and talk to guests about their non-profit organization after the performance.

12:45 p.m., Gateway DockDogs Team performs: A Dockdogs team will demonstrate how to get “big air” as they show off the popular sport of dock diving from the pond in the Off-Leash Dog Area. After the demonstration, dogs and their owners get to test their diving and water skills.

Participating businesses will offer product samples and giveaways throughout the day. Additionally, a limited number of pets will be available for adoption from the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center.

For more information, call the parks department at 636-949-7535.

