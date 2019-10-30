BCI honored for workforce development

The Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM) honored Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) with its Workforce Talent Development Award at the 5th annual Made in Missouri Leadership event held recently in Independence, Mo., according to a press release.
MAM developed the Made in Missouri Leadership Awards to honor manufacturing companies and individual leaders who are shaping the future of manufacturing in Missouri.
The Workforce Talent Development Award recognizes companies who have created a culture of engagement and implemented programs to create a pipeline of next-generation leaders. BCI received the honor because of achievements in its Community Employment program as well as for the creation of the BCI Skills Center, a first-of-its-kind vocational training facility for people with disabilities.
BCI director of sales Jaclyn Norono-Rodriguez attended the event and accepted on behalf of the organization.
“It was a true honor to be among some of the most innovative manufacturers in our state,” Norono-Rodriguez said. “The award is great encouragement as we continue our mission of creating a continuum of employment and skill-development opportunities for people with disabilities”
At the event, MAM also honored BCI with its Founder’s Award. Created in honor of MAM’s founder, the late Jack T. Gentry, this award recognizes member companies who are preserving, promoting and advancing manufacturing while celebrating milestone anniversaries. BCI is currently celebrating its 60th year.
In addition to BCI, MAM honored 15 other Missouri companies, including Cambridge Engineering, Northrup Grumman, Shapiro Metals and Boeing Defense, Space and Security.
For more information on BCI, visit boonecenter.com.