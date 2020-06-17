BCI selling ‘Kindness is Contagious’ T-shirts

Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) is holding a special T-shirt fundraiser now through June 26, according to a press release.
The shirts, which are printed with the phrase “Kindness is Contagious,” are available in six colors.
“The adults with disabilities we serve always show tremendous kindness, even when they couldn’t come to work these past few months,” said BCI CEO Ron Kloppenburg. “Our hope is that something as simple as a T-shirt will raise spirits and just encourage people to give and spread kindness in our communities.”
The shirts cost $20-24 each and are available in adult sizes Small-4XL. Your order will ship 2-3 weeks after the sale closes, or you can pick it up from BCI’s main office at 200 Trade Center Dr. W., in St. Peters. All proceeds will benefit the non-profit's employment facilities and programs for adults with disabilities.
For more information or to place an order, visit boonecenter.com/t-shirt-sale or contact Niki Lane at nlane@boonecenter.com or 636-875-5244.
