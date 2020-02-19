Blanchette Bridge project closures begin this week

Motorists on Interstate 70 should expect possible delays during their commute beginning this week, as crews start preparing for the eastbound Interstate 70 Blanchette Bridge rehabilitation project, according to a press release.
During this construction project, there is potential for significant delays crossing the I-70 Blanchette Bridge. Motorists should consider using Route 370, Route 364 and Interstate 64/Route 40 as alternative routes. Traffic delays are expected during peak travel times from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. eastbound and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. westbound.
Every day between Feb. 17-21, crews will close the following:
• Two eastbound right lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Two westbound right lanes from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following week, crews will prepare for the upcoming traffic switch that will move two eastbound lanes onto the westbound bridge. At this time, the westbound bridge will be reduced to three lanes until November during this time.
Starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 21:
• Two left eastbound lanes and two left westbound lanes will be closed overnight for crews to place traffic barrier to prepare for the traffic switch.
• By 6 a.m. Feb. 22, one left lane in both directions will be closed and will remain closed for up to three weeks.
During the week of Feb. 24:
• Crews will have up to two left eastbound lanes closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Two left westbound lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For two consecutive weekends starting March 6 and March 13:
• Various lanes will be closed over the weekend to restripe lanes and prepare to switch two eastbound lanes onto the westbound bridge. Westbound traffic will be reduced from five lanes to three lanes during this work.
Starting the weekend of March 13:
• The on-ramp from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. to eastbound I-70 will close. This is the ramp just east of the convention center. This ramp will remain closed until November. Drivers wishing to enter eastbound I-70 can use the 5th St. entrance ramp as an alternate route.
Nighttime closures are possible for the Fifth St. ramp to eastbound I-70.
Westbound traffic will return to the original configuration by November.
Additional lane closures during off-peak hours will only impact the eastbound bridge during the 2021 construction season.
The $33 million rehabilitation project awarded to KCI Construction Co. will consist of replacing expansion joints, performing steel repairs on the truss and approach spans and repainting the entire eastbound bridge.
All work is weather-permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
Motorists are encouraged to sign up for any Blanchette Bridge project updates by sending an e-mail to Blanchettei70@modot.mo.gov. Construction and an updated timeline can be found on the MoDOT webpage at modot.org/interstate-70-blanchette-missouri-river-bridge-project.
For more information on roadway closures due to construction and additional work zone information, visit traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit gatewayguide.com.