Brookdale St. Peters becomes The Watermark at St. Peters

Watermark Retirement Communities has begun providing professional management services for Brookdale St. Peters, which is gaining a new name as part of the transition, according to a press release.
The independent living community, now called The Watermark at St. Peters, will soon begin offering Watermark’s signature engagement programs designed to help residents thrive. The Watermark at St. Peters is located at 363 Jungermann Rd., in St. Peters.
“For more than three decades, we have focused on creating a culture of choice, encouraging individuals to live to their full potential and discover new opportunities,” said Watermark president and CEO David Barnes. “We’re looking forward to making The Watermark at St. Peters an even more extraordinary place for residents, their families and our associates.”
Watermark, based in Tucson, Ariz., is ranked as the nation’s 13th-leading senior living operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. The company currently operates nearly 60 communities coast to coast.
Watermark signature programs contribute to the creation of extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive, which is Watermark’s vision.
Key initiatives include its award-winning Watermark University, featuring engaging classes for residents and area seniors; Engage VR, offering immersion through virtual reality into exciting experiences and adventures such as an Apollo 11 moon landing or an African safari; and Extraordinary Outings, in which residents help plan excursions to explore new places beyond the ordinary.
For more information on Watermark Retirement Communities, visit watermarkcommunities.com.
