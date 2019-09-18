Builders Home & Remodeling Show set for this weekend

The 39th annual Builders Home & Remodeling Show, presented by LP® Smartside® Trim & Siding, returns to the St. Charles Convention Center on Sept. 20-22, according to a press release.
The show, produced by the Home Builders Association, gives area residents the opportunity to see 200 companies in 300 booths on both levels of the Convention Center. Show visitors can see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services in one place and have their questions answered by many local experts.
St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchen and bath designs and fixtures, flooring, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors and so much more. And the show has free admission and free parking.
The Home & Remodeling Show has hundreds of home pros to help with any home project. Local experts will appear on the Home Idea Stage, presenting informational seminars with tips and techniques to help local residents organize their homes and take their yards back from unwanted critters.
Jodi Granok is a local professional organizer who can help people de-clutter, de-stress and maximize space. She is an expert at working with overwhelmed people to get their homes, offices and lives organized. She will present "Get Organized for the Holiday Season" and "From Overwhelmed to Organized! — How to Organize Stuff, Paperwork and Time."
Jeff Holper, The Mole Hunter, is America’s mole expert, with a tally of more than 35,000 moles trapped. Jeff’s mission is to help the human race reclaim its lawn space and his entertaining presentation and knowledge of the beast will equip attendees to win in the battle of man vs. mole.
Visit the Party Flavors Sampling Event to try and buy a variety of local foods and beverages. Items are great additions to upcoming party menus and perfect for unique gifts. Find smoked and cured meats and sausages (Davis Meat Processing); garlic seasonings, brines, dips and jerky (Ellbee’s Garlic & Seasonings); all-purpose sauces (Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces); a variety of cakes (Nothing Bundt Cake); salsas and pickles (Two Men and a Garden); and wine (Small Batch Winery).
The Home Show is excited to feature the Autumn Winds Flower Show, presented by Four Winds Garden Club and Spring & Twig Garden Club. The show will include dozens of floral designs, botanical design and artistic crafts, as well as education exhibits about fairy gardens and pollinators. There will also be a wide variety of horticulture, with specimens including annuals, perennials, roses, herbs and more. Designs and horticulture will be judged and a variety of awards will be given.
The holidays are coming and show visitors can learn how to enhance their homes with fantastic floral decorations. Attend Walter Knoll Holiday Floral Seminars, hands-on floral classes presented by Walter Knoll Florist’s world-class design team. Participants will create beautiful door decorations and home decor centerpieces to take home or give as gifts. Each design is valued at up to $85. Classes have a $10-25 fee.
Shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! Visit the 2,700-square foot tent in the south parking lot for great deals. Visitors can choose from a wide variety of models, with more than 100 spas and swim spas to choose from, at 30-60 percent off regular retail prices.
The Home & Remodeling Show is always a family-friendly destination. Bring the kids for fall fun. Kids will enjoy pumpkin painting, coloring, temporary tattoos and games. Free for kids 12 and under while supplies last.
The Home Show is once again hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.
The Home & Remodeling Show gives area residents the chance to visit 300 booths featuring the latest home products and services all under one roof. Visitors can bring their plans and ideas and have their questions answered by the experts. Two-hundred companies will be on hand to help get those home projects done. Show visitors can also register to win a $500 Show Shopping Spree good with any exhibitor at the show.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 20-21, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit STLHomeShow.com.