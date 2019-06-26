The River City Rascals, in conjunction with the Frontier League, will host a special pre-game induction ceremony on June 26, for CarShield Field as a 2019 Frontier League Hall of Fame inductee, according to a press release.
Between doubleheaders on June 26, the Rascals and the Frontier League will hold a special ceremony to induct the ballpark into the Hall of Fame as a significant moment in league history. FL commissioner Bill Lee and O’Fallon mayor Bill Hennessy, among other dignitaries, will be on hand.
CarShield Field, then T.R. Hughes Ballpark, opened in 1999, a milestone year for the history of the Frontier League.
That year, the Rascals and Cook County Cheetahs both became the first teams to play in ballparks built specifically for the Frontier League. The two organizations also put the Frontier League into suburban MLB markets for the first time.
The ballparks drastically increased the standard of ballpark for Frontier League teams, while the off-field success of the Rascals and Cheetahs led to future suburban markets like Gateway (St. Louis), Washington (Pittsburgh, Florence (Cincinnati) and Lake Erie (Cleveland).
For ticket information for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, visit RiverCityRascals.com.