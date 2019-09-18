St. Charles County residents will have an opportunity to celebrate their right to vote by registering or updating their voter records at a special event next week, according to a press release.
The event, which is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 24 (National Voter Registration Day) at the County’s Administration Building, 201 North Second St., in St. Charles, is part of a continuing effort by the County Election Authority to make voter registration easier and more accessible.
“This is just one of many places we will be set up throughout the year to connect with residents where they live and work,” says election authority director Kurt Bahr. “In addition, we are partnering with St. Charles Community College and Lindenwood University to reach students and faculty, as well as attending public events at city and county parks and visiting libraries and shopping centers. Our intent is to meet people at places that are convenient for them; to encourage those who are not registered to register; and reach those whose records need to be updated.”
Approximately 265,000 St. Charles County residents are registered to vote. This is always an estimate, according to Bahr, because the number changes daily as people move or pass away. About 10 percent of the population moves each year, so they may no longer be registered to vote at the correct polling place. By registering to vote, and keeping information updated through the Election Authority, voters will know the correct polling place and receive their correct ballot on election day.
First observed in 2012, National Voter Registration Day celebrates democracy and encourages citizens to be prepared for elections by registering to vote. Held annually on the fourth Tuesday of September, the day is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Election Officials.
All residents who are U.S. citizens, Missouri residents and at least 17½ years of age are encouraged to attend this special voter registration event on Sept. 24 to either register to vote or update their voting information.
For more information about upcoming registration events or to learn more about elections, call the St. Charles County Election Authority at 636-949-7550 or visit sccmo.org/ElectionAuthority.