Would you like a convenient parking spot inside 370 Lakeside Park for both days of Celebrate St. Peters 2019 on Sept. 20-21?
Are you a fan of family fun, bargain prices and convenience?
Then, act now for reserved parking passes and unlimited ride carnival wristbands. Or, get the best value on parking and carnival rides with the Celebrate St. Peters Family Special, according to a press release.
Celebrate St. Peters 2019 offers a weekend of free live entertainment, carnival rides, yummy food, family fun, fireworks and more. The event is open from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, and from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 21. The Main Stage headliners are Sawyer Brown on Sept. 20, and Head East on Sept. 21.
RESERVED PARKING PASSES
Please keep in mind parking inside 370 Lakeside Park during Celebrate St. Peters 2019 will be limited to reserved parking only. Due to the flooding impact on lawn areas, general parking will not be available inside the park.
Reserved parking passes are available in advance only, while supplies last, through the end of business Sept. 20, at St. Peters City Hall and the St. Peters Rec-Plex. The cost is $20 per pass for residents with a Resident Privilege Card and $25 for all others.
Due to limited parking at the event, visitors are encouraged to arrive early to Celebrate St. Peters and to strongly consider parking at the free satellite parking lots at Mid Rivers Mall. General parking and satellite parking are free.
Shuttles will provide free transportation to all parking areas, including Mid Rivers Mall, throughout the two days of Celebrate St. Peters 2019.
DISCOUNTED UNLIMITED CARNIVAL RIDES
Tokens for discounted unlimited carnival rides are on sale, while supplies last, through the end of business Sept. 19, at City Hall and the Rec-Plex.
The cost is $20 in advance, compared to $25 at the event. Each token entitles you to unlimited carnival rides at either the evening session from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, or the afternoon session from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21.
Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are not sold for the Sept. 21 evening session — rides for that session can only be purchased through tickets at the event. Tickets cost $1.25 each or 22 for $22. All rides require 2-3 tickets.
CELEBRATE ST. PETERS FAMILY SPECIAL
The Celebrate St. Peters family special combines a reserved parking pass with two unlimited carnival ride tokens at a great price: $49 for St. Peters residents and $54 for the general public. The Celebrate St. Peters family special is available through end of business Sept. 19.
NOTE: All advance sales for Celebrate St. Peters are available at City Hall and the Rec-Plex during regular business hours. Celebrate St. Peters family specials and reserved parking passes are not sold at the event. Celebrate St. Peters family specials and discount tokens for unlimited carnival rides are not available after Sept. 19. A Resident Privilege Card is required to receive resident rates for reserved parking passes and the Celebrate St. Peters family special.
For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/Celebrate.