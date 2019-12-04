Last month, the students at Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage collected more than 800 canned and packaged goods through the school’s Happy Hearts Character Development and Life Skills program, according to a press release.
The canned and packaged goods will be donated to FISH of St. Charles County, which serves the needy by providing emergency assistance in the form of food, clothing, housewares and linens.
Research shows when children practice compassion, resilience and gratitude, they are more likely to grow up as confident, happy adults. Children at Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage shopped with their parents to pick out food for those who are less fortunate. Older preschool children also did chores at home to earn money to buy canned and packaged goods. Not only were children learning compassion and how to give without expectation, but they were also able to reinforce what they’ve been learning in the classroom. Children built on foundational math skills by counting and sorting their cans. They also learned about different fruits, vegetables, proteins and grains.
Franchise owner Jamie Ovlia is proud to support FISH of St. Charles County. As a child, Ovlia volunteered with her grandparents, Kathryn and Leo Pohlman, at FISH. While Ovlia’s grandparents passed away years ago, many of the people with whom they volunteered are still at FISH and remember them well. The Pohlmans volunteered at FISH for more than 16 years.
Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage offers high quality early education and care to children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old; it features various summer programs; and provides before and after-school care to children up to age 12.
Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage is located at 1001 Heritage Crossing, in St. Peters (on the corner of S. St. Peters Pkwy. and Heritage Crossing). For more information, visit PrimroseStCharles.com.