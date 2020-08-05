City of Saint Charles honored for special achievement in GIS

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, recently presented the city of Saint Charles with Esri's Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award at the annual Esri User Conference, which moved to a completely virtual format this year, according to a press release.
Selected from more than 300,000 eligible candidates, the city of Saint Charles received the award for its innovative application of mapping and analytics technology.
"Esri User Conference has always given our users an opportunity to share the ways they are implementing GIS and using it to improve their organizations and the world around them," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "I am inspired by the amazing work our users are doing and I am honored to present these awards to all the organizations recognized for their commitment to technological leadership in government, business and nonprofit work."
The city of Saint Charles produces a large variety of Geoinformatic applications, maps and datasets. This includes interactive maps, applications and dashboards for Law Enforcement, Community Development, Engineering and Public Works. Residents can use these maps to view wards, parks, road construction, water main breaks, local crime and more.
“This is an excellent example of how our government employees are going above and beyond to communicate with our residents as efficiently as possible,” Saint Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “I am very proud of the efforts put forth by all of our departments and hope that we continue utilizing GIS technology to better improve our community.”
The city of Saint Charles was one of more than 180 organizations in areas such as commercial industry, defense, transportation, nonprofit work, telecommunications and government to be honored.
For more information on how the city of Saint Charles is innovating through the use of geospatial technology, visit stcharlescitymo.gov.
