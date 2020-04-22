Coronavirus concerns KO Saint Charles Riverfest, parade

The city of Saint Charles' Independence Day celebrations have been canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
This year’s Fourth of July parade, sponsored by the Saint Charles Jaycees, along with the annual Riverfest celebration have been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Riverfest celebration was scheduled to take place July 3-4, on the riverfront in Saint Charles. The two-day celebration typically includes live music, carnival, food and craft vendors and fireworks over the river.
The Saint Charles Fourth of July parade is sponsored each year by the Saint Charles Jaycees organization and takes place the morning of July 4.
“Out of an abundance of caution and uncertainty of where things will stand with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to cancel this year’s events and festivities,” said St. Charles mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “Planning for these events would be happening right now and it’s just too difficult to make commitments without knowing what this summer will bring. We understand that this is a wonderful time for our community each year to get together to celebrate, but we have to look out for the best interest of everyone in our city. We look forward to the celebration next year.”
For more information or questions on the festival and all of the activities, visit discoverstcharles.com or call 636-946-7776.
