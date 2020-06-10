Cottleville native serves on U.S. Navy warship in Spain

Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wessel, a native of Cottleville, serves aboard USS Porter, a guided missile destroyer, homeported in Rota, Spain.
Wessel, who has served in the Navy for 11 years, is an intelligence specialist responsible for assisting in the collection, processing and dissemination of intelligence information and preparing daily briefing for the commanding officer.
"I use multiple sources of operational intelligence to identify surface, underwater and air contacts," Wessel said. "I am also responsible for the Ship's Nautical or Otherwise Photographic and Examination (SNOOPIE) Team, in which a team of five to six sailors are responsible for identifying and providing information on unknown ships and aircraft to the crew."
USS Porter is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer named after U.S. Navy officers Commodore David Porter, and his son, Admiral David Dixon Porter. Guided-missile destroyers are multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare.
"I enjoy the diversity that comes with serving on a ship versus a squadron or other places that I have served," Wessel said. "I also get to be more independent here and I'm able to do my job with minimal supervision."
Wessel, a 2001 graduate of Francis Howell High School, joined the Navy for financial stability.
"I was working as a correctional officer in a country facility and the pay was not that great," Wessel said. "I also had been thinking about joining the Navy since high school because I love the sea, so I finally went ahead and did it."
According to Wessel, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Cottleville.
"One lesson that I keep in mind is how you treat others and how others see you treating them," Wessel said. "This is something that I always keep in mind because it ties into 'perception is reality,' which is a huge lesson for the Navy."
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Wessel is most proud of making rank to petty officer first class and obtaining three warfare pins.
"I made first class in less than 10 years and I received my Information Warfare Pin while serving at the Office of Naval Intelligence in 2011, my Aviation Warfare Pin at VFA-147 in Lemoore, California, and my Expeditionary Warfare Pin while serving as an individual augmentee in Djibouti, Africa," Wessel said.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Wessel, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"Serving in the Navy means maintaining a family tradition of service, on both my mom's and dad's side of the family," Wessel said. "Plus, it means that I can do anything I want to for the most part."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!