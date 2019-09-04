St. Charles County Councilman Mike Klinghammer, R-District 6, announced at last week's council meeting that he would be resigning from the council effective Sept. 3, according to a press release.
Klinghammer has accepted a position as economic development specialist with the city of St. Charles.
Klinghammer has served on the council since January 2013 and is in the third year of his second four-year term. Prior, he was elected to the city of St. Charles Council in April 1995 and served through April 2001. He again was elected in 2007 and reelected in 2010, serving through 2012.
“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of District 6 for the past six years,” Klinghammer says. “Leaving this role is not a decision I made lightly, however, it is a position that will allow me to continue to serve my hometown. My love for the city of Saint Charles and my passion for seeing it grow makes this a great opportunity for me. I am excited to begin working in the field of economic development.”
County executive Steve Ehlmann will appoint a replacement for the empty seat. His selection will be from the same party as Klinghammer — Republican — and must be approved by the council. Ehlmann expects to have the position filled within the next 30 days.
“I want to thank Mike for his service on the council,” Ehlmann said. “He has made many contributions over the past six years, including serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission. As a lifelong resident of St. Charles County, Mike’s knowledge of the county in general, his district and the residents, have been a great asset to St. Charles County government.”
“We are very excited to have Mike join our team at the city of St. Charles,” mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “His breadth of knowledge and experience, along with his history and familiarity of St. Charles, will be a valuable asset to the city. We have a lot of exciting things happening in St. Charles and we look forward to Mike being a part of our growth and helping us move into the future. “
Those interested in being considered for appointment may e-mail a resume to executive@sccmo.org.