If you have a worn or damaged U.S. flag and don’t know where to dispose of it properly, the military veterans of St. Charles Co. Government are here to help, according to a press release.
The county’s Veterans Best Practices Working Group will host its third annual Flag Collection for the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14. The event takes place at a drive-by collection site, located at the corner of Monroe and Second streets, in St. Charles (between the County Administration and Corrections buildings). The flags will be properly disposed of at a ceremony later this year.
Since 2017, the group has collected more than 2,243 flags.
“We are proud to honor the flag and those who served in the armed forces with this convenient service for the public,” said Dennis Wiss, vice-chair of the Veterans Best Practices Working Group.
Those who cannot make it can drop off flags at the St. Charles Co. Administration Bldg., 201 N. Second St., in St. Charles, at the reception desk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
The Veterans Best Practices Working Group was established in 2014 after passage of an ordinance by the County Council. The group exists to "foster an employment-friendly environment for those who have served in the armed forces of the United States," to encourage businesses in the community to develop veteran-friendly employment practices and to inform veterans seeking employment of opportunities and benefits with county government.
For more information, contact Wiss at 636-949-7900, ext. 1893, or dwiss@sccmo.org.