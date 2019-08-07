Former St. Charles County sheriff Ray Runyon passed away on July 11, at the age of 83, according to a press release.
Runyon began his 33-year law enforcement career with the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Office on June 1, 1967, and served in numerous capacities including patrol, detective and bailiff.
Runyon was promoted to sergeant and lieutenant and served three years as county sheriff. Runyon was first elected sheriff on Nov. 6, 1991, in a special election to fill the unexpired term of former sheriff Edward J. Ubinger and he became the first democrat elected in 12 years.
Runyon won reelection in 1992 to a shortened two-year term as a result of the county’s home rule charter form of government being approved by the voters. In a nationwide Republican landslide, Runyon lost a close bid for reelection in 1994. Runyon went on to serve three years as chief deputy (major) with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and three more years with the Cottleville Police Department, retiring from law enforcement on Sept. 1, 2001.
Runyon fulfilled a number of his campaign pledges, including increasing deputies assigned to patrol, increasing DWI enforcement, reviving the reserve deputy program and assigning officers to teach D.A.R.E. classes in county elementary schools.
In response to an increasing number of thefts and property damage committed by juveniles, Runyon requested elected officials pass a curfew ordinance in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Other high-profile events during his term of office include the 1993 flooding, the Walter Scott and Angie Housman murder investigations and the installation of metal detectors and increased security at the county courthouse.
When the question of who was your favorite police officer is posed on “Growing Up in St. Charles” social media sites, Runyon is often remembered as one of the best. Those who knew him said he was honest and fair and treated you with respect.
Services for Runyon were held July 17, at Pitman Funeral Home, in Wentzville. Inurnment was private.
Memorials may be made to Backstoppers, in care of Pitman Funeral Home P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.