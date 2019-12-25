County offers natural Christmas tree recycling

Rather than tossing away a natural Christmas tree after the Yuletide celebration, residents should consider recycling these evergreens. They can serve as fish habitat in area lakes, chipped wood paths along natural surface walking trails, mulch and more.
The Division of Environmental Health and Protection leads the natural tree recycling collection in St. Charles County and partners with several local organizations to provide convenient drop-off locations, according to a press release.
To recycle natural Christmas trees in St. Charles County, residents must remove the stand, all decorations, lights and any packaging. Trees may be taken to any of these locations:
St. Charles County Recycle Works locations
• Recycle Works Central, 60 Triad S. Dr, in St. Charles
• Recycle Works West, 2110 E. Pitman Ave., in Wentzville
Both are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 11 (except Dec. 29, Jan. 1, and Jan. 5).
Additional tree collection locations in St. Charles County
• Laurel Park, 181 Driftwood Lane, in St. Peters (upper parking lot, use McClay Valley Blvd. entrance)
Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12.
• St. Peters Earth Centre, 115 Ecology Dr., in St. Peters
Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 11. Note: St. Peters Earth Centre is not open on Sundays.
• Founders Park, #7 Freymuth Road, in Lake Saint Louis
Open during posted park hours Dec. 26 to Jan. 12
• Quail Ridge Park (Group Picnic Area parking lot), 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville
Open 7 a.m. to sunset, daily, Dec. 26 to Jan. 12
• Progress Park (parking lot), 968 Meyer Road, in Wentzville
Open during posted park hours Jan. 2 to Jan. 18.
• Heartland Park, 100 William Dierberg Dr., in Wentzville
Open during posted park hours Jan. 2 to Jan. 18.
• Rotary Park, 2577 W. Meyer Road, in Wentzville
Open during posted park hours Jan 4 to Jan. 18.
For more information on St. Charles County’s recycling program or materials that may be recycled through these facilities, call 636-949-1800 or visit sccmo.org/RecycleWorks.