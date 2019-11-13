County opens eight Operation Christmas Child drop-off sites

Eight churches in St. Charles County will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, which is Nov. 18-25, according to a press release.
St. Charles County families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, county residents hope to collect more than 18,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Lake Saint Louis volunteer Adolf Mueller, who is the drop-off team leader at Dardenne Presbyterian Church, in Dardenne Prairie. “We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year.”
Two sites in St. Charles County are new this year. Joy Community Church will not be a drop-off in 2019 due to moving to a new location in O’Fallon.
The St. Charles County drop-off sites are:
• Dardenne Presbyterian Church, 7400 S. Outer 364, in Dardenne Prairie
• St. Charles Christian Church (New Town), 3337 Rue Royale St., in St. Charles
• Grace Community Chapel, 7661 Mexico Road, in St. Peters
• Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Ste. 500, in Wentzville
• First Baptist Church of St. Charles, 2701 Muegge Road, in St. Charles
• NorthRoad Community Church (Harvester Campus), 1120 Jungs Station Road, in St. Charles
• New Creation Church, 5 W. Pearce Blvd., in Wentzville (new)
• 2Rivers Church, 88 Hubble Dr., in O'Fallon (new)
The sites will be open two or more hours per day during National Collection Week. For the hours of operation, visit the drop-off locator at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, contact volunteer area coordinator Jennifer Fay at jen.fay@charter.net or 636-328-7871; or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.