County Public Health releases COVID-19 guidelines for employers

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health last Thursday released COVID-19 guidelines for employers in conjunction with county executive Steve Ehlmann’s announcement earlier in the week the county would follow the governor’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, according to a press release.
The plan is the first phase of Missouri’s gradual reopening of economic and social activity, which began on May 4.
“These guidelines give businesses, churches, schools and other employers resources for information we feel is necessary before people start returning to work and social activities,” said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, director of St. Charles County Department of Public Health. “We know there are many questions about how to safely resume normal activities and we want to provide as much guidance as we can.”
The guidelines can be found on the county’s website at sccmo.org/COVID.
