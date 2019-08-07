St. Charles County government will pick up household debris, major appliances and vegetation next week from flood-damaged homes and businesses in unincorporated St. Charles County and West Alton, according to a press release.
Pickup is expected to begin on Aug. 12, however, the county is waiting for bids from local vendors to confirm details. Check sccmo.org and social media posts daily for any changes or updated information.
Portage des Sioux residents should contact their city hall for information about debris pickup.
Residents need to follow these instructions for pick up preparation:
1) Separate household debris, major appliances (water heaters, furnaces, condensers and other household appliances) and vegetation into three different pick up piles.
2) Household hazardous waste (chemicals, paint, motor oil, cleaning supplies, pesticides, etc.) will not be picked up. These products need to be taken to the St. Charles County Recycle Works locations or another recycling center that takes hazardous waste.
3) All debris, appliances and vegetation must be placed curbside on the public right-of-way. Collectors will not pick up from private property. Items must be properly sorted and placed before removal; please do not block public streets.
4) Any debris not curbside on the public right-of-way by the pick-up date will be the owner’s responsibility to remove.
Residents who have further questions can call St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management at 636-949-3023.