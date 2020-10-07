County workers affected by COVID-19 get good news

Low income or laid off workers in St. Charles County affected by COVID-19 may be eligible to receive up to $4,000 each for training to enhance their skills, thanks to funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a press release.
The Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County, located at 212 Turner Blvd., in St. Peters, has received $458,000 in CARES funding to pay for short-term training for residents who qualify.
Workers must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the United States and classify as low income (fall below the federal poverty guidelines within the past 6 months) or be laid off from work to qualify.
Courses can be either virtual or in-person and includes training for computer science, cyber security, truck diving, nursing, paralegal studies, phlebotomy, medical assisting and more.
To be eligible for funding, training programs must be on the Missouri Eligible Training Provider list, which can be found on MoSCORES at https://scorecard.mo.gov/Search, and training must be started by Oct. 31, 2020. Additional funds to supplement training costs may be available through the Missouri Job Center.
For more information, call the Missouri Job Center at 636-255-6060 or e-mail workforce@sccmo.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!