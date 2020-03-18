County working with groups on best action for upcoming events

St. Charles County executive Steve Ehlmann last Friday declared an emergency in the county as a result of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), according to a press release.
Earlier last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Last Friday, president Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency for the United States, and governor Mike Parson issued the same declaration for the state of Missouri.
“This is not a time for us to panic, but to implement all strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 in St. Charles County, ” Ehlmann said. “I am declaring this as an emergency to better arm the county against the unknowns of this pandemic, and so that we can access potential federal funding should the need arise. Our Department of Public Health is advising the public to not attend gatherings of 250 people or more in a single indoor space, and for persons especially vulnerable to COVID-19 to not attend gatherings of 10 or more people.”
As of Journal press time time, St. Charles County had not prohibited any events.
“We are working with organizations, groups and event planners to discuss what is best for their specific event,” Ehlmann said. “When making that decision, crowd size, venue and audience age and health are considered. Any events that have been cancelled or postponed in St. Charles County have been the decision of the organizer.”
For several weeks, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health has been collaborating with local, regional, state and federal agencies to monitor and investigate individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. On March 7, St. Charles County government stood up its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and activated the Incident Command System (ICS).
“We will continue to monitor cases of individuals with symptoms and those who have traveled in areas where COVID-19 is prevalent,” said St. Charles County public health director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman. “It is important for residents to keep everything in perspective and to continue good handwashing and other hygiene practices to help us keep the spread of this illness at a minimum.”
As of last Friday, Cianci-Chapman said the county had tested eight individuals for COVID-19. Seven tests were negative and Public Health was waiting for results of one test from the state of Missouri lab. There have been four positive cases in Missouri.
“I cannot stress enough that, even as there are more positive cases found across the United States, the best prevention is proper handwashing,” Cianci-Chapman says. “Additionally, do not touch your face, stay away from others if you are ill and avoid contact with those who show symptoms similar to colds and flu to lessen the spread of this illness.”
For more information and the latest updates, visit sccmo.org/COVID.