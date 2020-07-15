CVS Pharmacy opens locations inside Schnucks stores in St. Charles County

CVS Pharmacy, Inc., a subsidiary of CVS Health Corporation, recently completed its rebrand of Schnuck Markets Inc.’s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, according to a press release.
CVS Pharmacy now operates 98 pharmacies located within Schnucks in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, including several in St. Charles County.
This strategic relationship brings together one of the leading grocers in the Midwest region with CVS Pharmacy’s innovative pharmacy services and clinical expertise to enhance the overall health care experience and continue to provide a convenient option for Schnucks customers.
“We are extremely proud to welcome our new CVS customers and colleagues who’ve joined us during these especially trying times during the last four months,” said Jeff Schmidt, senior vice president, CVS Health. “I am especially proud of our entire team whose dedication and hard work allowed us to open each CVS at Schnucks with minimal customer disruption. We look forward to continuing to serve our new communities and increasing access to high quality care, while meeting customers where they are.”
During the transition, CVS proudly welcomed more than 800 new colleagues, while ensuring the smoothest possible transition for all pharmacy patients.
"Our teammates have always been the driving force behind our pharmacy business. I applaud CVS for recognizing the strength of our team, who nourished the lives of so many Schnucks customers over the decades while assisting them with their families’ health care needs,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks chairman and CEO. "We are excited about partnering with CVS and that our customers will continue to see familiar faces at the pharmacy counter."
CVS Pharmacy customers in Schnucks now have access to leading pharmacy care programs that feature:
• Opportunities for patients to manage their health with more ease and efficiency and gain access to programs that help them start and stay on their prescriptions while reducing overall health care costs. With the CVS Pharmacy app, patients can be notified when prescriptions are ready for pick-up and order refills digitally.
• Simplification of medication management for patients with multiple prescriptions, through the utilization of the CVS Pharmacy ScriptPath Prescription Schedule, a tool that provides a complete picture of the patient’s current CVS Pharmacy prescription information all in one place, including the name of each medication, when to take it and how much medication to take in each dose.
CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company. They're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home or in the palm of their hand. For more information, visit cvshealth.com.
Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and employs 13,500 people. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at facebook.com/schnucks and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/schnuck-markets-inc-/.
