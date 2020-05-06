Earth Centre and Recycle City open for credit/debit

The city of St. Peters’ Earth Centre and Recycle City facilities are now open for customers with credit card/debit card usage, according to a press release. Cash is not currently being accepted at this time.
Here are the current operating hours at Earth Centre, 115 Ecology Dr., and Recycle City, 131 Ecology Dr., both in St. Peters, for the following services:
Recycle City trash drop-off
• Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Closed May 25, for Memorial Day
Earth Centre yard waste drop-off
• Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (March-November)
• Sunday, 12-3:30 p.m. (March-May only)
• Closed May 10, for Mother’s Day, and May 24-25, for Memorial Day.
Earth Centre product sales (mulch and GOLD GROW compost)
• Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (March-November only)
• Sunday, 12-3:30 p.m. (March-May only)
• Closed Sunday, May 10, for Mother’s Day, and May 24-25, for Memorial Day.
Recycle City offices are still currently closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aluminum Can Buy-Back Program also is unavailable at this time.
For the latest announcements and changes to services, visit the city of St. Peters website at stpetersmo.net. (Note: As of press time, the city of St. Peters’ vendor continues to work on technical issues on the city’s website. All information on the website may not be available at this time.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!