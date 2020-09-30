Eigel congratulates Harvest Ridge teacher on award

State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, recently congratulated Dione Anderson for receiving the 2021 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year Award, according to a press release.
Anderson is a reading teacher at Harvest Ridge Elementary in the Francis Howell R-III School District.
“I would like to congratulate Dione Anderson for receiving this prestigious award,” Eigel said. “It is imperative we recognize the teachers in our community who are making a difference in the lives of our children and I am proud of the work Ms. Anderson has done in the Francis Howell School District. She is undoubtedly deserving of this award and I know she will continue to be an excellent educator for her students in the years to come.”
The 34 teachers selected for this award were then taken under consideration to be named the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
To learn more about Sen. Eigel, visit his Missouri Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/eigel.
