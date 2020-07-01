Eigel congratulates Orchard Farm student on STEM Signing Day recognition

State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) recently congratulated Trent Kirks, a student at Orchard Farm High School, for being recognized by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Signing Day, according to a press release.
Similar to a signing day for college athletes, the Missouri Chamber Foundation’s Mathematics and Science Coalition launched this program to raise awareness about STEM careers and the opportunities available to students after high school.
Interested students had to submit a video answering the question, “How do you want to change the world with STEM?” Each finalist will receive a $1,000 scholarship and sign a letter of intent to study in a STEM field at a college or university of their choice.
“I would like to congratulate Trent on this tremendous achievement,” Eigel said. “The importance of encouraging our students to pursue STEM-related careers cannot be overstated and I believe these jobs will play a vital role in our state’s ability to succeed in a technology-driven economy. I wish Trent the best of luck as he begins this new chapter in his life.”
This event was livestreamed on the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Facebook page on June 26.
To learn more about Sen. Eigel, visit his Missouri Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/eigel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!