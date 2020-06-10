Eigel encourages constituents to check for unclaimed property

State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, wants to encourage his constituents to visit the state treasurer’s website at ShowMeMoney.com and search for available unclaimed property, according to a press release.
Each year, financial institutions, businesses, government agencies and other organizations turn over millions of dollars in cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes to the treasurer’s office.
These entities are required to turn over unclaimed property to the treasurer’s office after there has been no documented transaction or contact with the owner for five years.
The state treasurer estimates there is $14 million of unclaimed property, belonging to approximately 190,000 account owners, in the 23rd Senatorial District.
This amount is just a portion of the $1 billion of unclaimed property entitled to Missourians in the entire state.
Individuals can visit ShowMeMoney.com to search for and claim their property at no cost.
“This unclaimed property represents cash, family heirlooms, military medals and countless other treasures that belong to Missourians,” Eigel said.
“I am thankful that the treasurer has set up this quick and easy system to help Missourians claim their lost property and I would encourage every resident of the 23rd Senatorial District to check the website and find out if they are one of the 190,000 people in our community that has unclaimed property waiting for them.”
The state treasurer’s office will publish the names of unclaimed property owners in newspapers around the state in June.
For more information about Eigel, visit senate.mo.gov/eigel.
