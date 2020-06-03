Event commemorates National Boone Day Weekend

Commemorate the life of Daniel Boone with free festivities during National Daniel Boone Day Weekend this weekend, according to a press release.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6, and 12 to 5 p.m. June 7, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance,
Social distancing will be observed in all areas of the property.
During the two-day celebration, guests of all ages are invited to the park’s courtyard to meet Daniel and Rebecca Boone, portrayed by award-winning historical interpreters Colonels Robert and Shirley Pecoraro, as they reminisce about stories of their life.
Visit with other interpreters in the Surveyor's Office, located on the village grounds, to learn about Daniel's life as a land surveyor and how this American legend first laid eyes on Kentucky in 1769.
Black Powder demonstrations will be performed with interpretive staff on June 6, and the Trappers of Starved Rock shooting club on June 7.
To keep guests safe during the event, enhanced health and safety measures have been implemented, such as increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting restrooms and other high traffic areas of the park. The following social distancing guidelines will be observed:
• No more than five guests at a time will be allowed inside the Surveyor’s Office.
• Families must stay six feet from others while participating in the program.
• Demonstration areas will be outside so that guests may social distance.
• The gift shop will be limited to two guests at a time.
• Face coverings are encouraged.
• Hand sanitizer will be available.
• Scheduled tours are limited to 12 guests at a time.
While there is no admission fee to enter the park, paid tours of the historic Daniel Boone Home will be available at the top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for 12 p.m., on June 6, and 12 to 3 p.m. on June 7. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for age 60 and over and $5 for ages 5-12. Active/retired military and children ages 4 and under are free.
In correlation with this event, a Frontier Trail Adventure Race will take place in the park from 1 to 5 p.m. June 6.
Participants 17 years and older will discover what life was like for pioneers traveling along the Oregon Trail in 1848. Similar to the popular Oregon Trail computer game, teams of four assemble “families,” buy supplies and load makeshift wagons in preparation for this epic journey in the park. While carrying their wagon nearly a mile and stopping occasionally to replenish supplies or hunt, teams must overcome multiple frontier obstacles, such as fording the shallow streams. The team with the best time and most resources at the finish line wins.
The race is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit http://bit.ly/FrontierTrailAdventureRace or call the St. Charles County Parks Department at 636-9349-7535.
Registration is not needed for National Boone Day Weekend, but it is required to participate in the Frontier Trail Adventure Race.
For more information about the event or to schedule a tour, call the park at 636-798-2005.
