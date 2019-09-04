One-hundred adults and children gathered to celebrate local Jewish pride and togetherness at the St. Charles County Jewish Festival on Aug. 18, in Veterans Tribute Park, in Weldon Spring.
In true St. Charles fashion, they enjoyed BBQ — Kosher BBQ, of course. Plus, they enjoyed live Jewish music, a bounce house, a balloonist and Rosh Hashanah sand art for the kids.
The festival was sponsored by Chabad of Greater St. Louis as a part of its "Roving Rabbis" program.
According to a 2014 demographic study sponsored by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, an estimated 5,800 of the region’s 61,000 Jews live in St. Charles County.