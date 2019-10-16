St. Charles County executive Steve Ehlmann recently appointed former St. Charles County circuit judge Nancy Schneider to fill a seat on the St. Charles County Council left vacant by District 6 councilman Mike Klinghammer, who resigned on Aug. 22, according to a press release.
Schneider’s nomination requires confirmation by the council; a vote was expected at the next regular meeting after Journal press time Tuesday.
“It is my pleasure to appoint Nancy Schneider to serve District 6,” Ehlmann said. “Nancy’s credentials, knowledge of the county and her ability to work with elected officials and residents alike make her the perfect choice for this position.”
Schneider retired in December 2016, after serving 26 years as an associate, and then circuit, judge in St. Charles County. She was elected to judgeships five times by St. Charles County voters, twice chosen by judges in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court to serve as presiding judge and served on the circuit’s Attorney Disciplinary Committee. Additionally, she served on various Missouri Supreme Court committees, including Budget and Education.
Prior to serving on the bench, Schneider was in private practice for 10 years, served as a prosecutor for the St. Charles County Juvenile Court and was employed at ACF Industries, LLC, for 10 years.
In addition to her legal work, Schneider has been active in the community, particularly in organizations that positively impact the lives of young people.
At the state level, she was appointed to the Board of Governors for Truman State University, having served one term as board president. Locally, she served on the St. Charles City-County Library District board and the county’s Board of Equalization. She currently services as president of the Community and Children’s Resource Board and is an Oasis volunteer tutor at Null Elementary School.
A resident of the city of St. Charles for more than 60 years, Schneider is a graduate of St. Charles High School and Lindenwood University. She received her law degree from Saint Louis University.
The County Council District 6 appointment is for the term ending Jan. 1, 2021. An individual elected to represent District 6 will be chosen in the general election held November 2020 and will assume the position.