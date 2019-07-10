The U.S. Dept. of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board recently announced David Rosenwasser, J.D. from the Robert W. Plaster School of Business & Entrepreneurship at Lindenwood University received a Fulbright Specialist Program award, according to a press release.
Rosenwasser completed an assignment in Tunis, Tunisia, assisting the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts in creating a strategic marketing plan focused on attracting U.S. tourists to Tunisia.
Rosenwasser is one of more than 400 U.S. citizens who will share expertise with host institutions abroad through the Fulbright Specialist Program in 2019. Recipients of Fulbright Specialist awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, demonstrated leadership in their field and their potential to foster long-term cooperation between institutions in the U.S. and abroad.
While in Tunisia, Rosenwasser worked closely with the staff of the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism and Handicraft, as he toured the country evaluating their various tourist sites and attractions.
“The culmination of this project,” he said, “was leading the marketing staff of the ministry through strategic marketing planning sessions, which lead to the final presentation of the plan to the nation’s major tourism stakeholders.”
Rosenwasser has been deeply involved in tourism in a number of U.S. cities and in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where he created the initial marketing plan for the Scotiabank Convention Centre. At present, Rosenwasser is an associate professor at Lindenwood University, in St. Charles, while he also maintains his consulting practice, Booth and Case LLC.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Dept. of State.
Fulbrighters address critical global issues in all disciplines, while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 57 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 82 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.
