Fort Zumwalt School District board moves school start back one week 

Pending an agreement with the Fort Zumwalt Education Association, which represents teachers in the district, the Fort Zumwalt School District Board of Education voted unanimously to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year by one week to Aug. 31, according to a press release.
The decision was made at a special meeting Aug. 10, and could be finalized at the regular meeting that was scheduled to take place after Journal press time Aug. 17. For the most up-to-date information, visit fz.k12.mo.us/.
Plans remain in place to return to in-person learning five days a week for nearly 80 percent of the district’s 18,000 students, with modifications to every aspect of the school day in place (see the plan at go.fzsd.us/Return2020).
The approximately 20 percent of students registered for FZ Virtual, the fulltime virtual option in which families could enroll until July 31, was higher than had been indicated in early summer surveys.
Accommodating the schedules, especially for high school students, has resulted in a full reconstruction of schedules for all high school students.
The delay will provide counselors and building administrators time to work with families in a best effort to accommodate student course requests. It will also provide additional preparation time for teachers and staff.
