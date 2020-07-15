Fort Zumwalt School District breaks ground on groundbreaking facility

Work has begun on the construction of a first-of-its-kind facility in St. Charles County, according to a press release.
Thanks to voter support of Prop 3, a no-tax-increase bond issue in 2018, the Fort Zumwalt School District is constructing a 24,600-square-foot facility dedicated to the continuing education of the district’s teachers and staff.
Located just west of Zumwalt North High School, on Tom Ginnever Blvd., in O’Fallon, the facility will feature a large meeting space for lectures, meetings and presentations. The space can also be easily divided into smaller meeting centers to host multiple training sessions and learning opportunities.
The building will house the offices of the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Department, responsible for all programs from early childhood through high school, which includes curriculum development and curriculum writing as well as for all teacher training.
“The strides that you have seen Fort Zumwalt make in student achievement and, in particular, in our state report card, are the direct result of the work our teachers have put in writing and implementing curriculum,” FZSD superintendent Dr. Bernie DuBray said. “Their commitment to learning new ways to teach has had a powerful impact on our students’ growth across the district. It’s exciting to think that, by July of next year, we will be able to support these efforts in this facility. We appreciate our communities' continued support of our schools.”
FZSD schools rank among America's best
For the third consecutive year, each of the Fort Zumwalt School District’s four comprehensive high schools ranks among America’s Best High Schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Only the top 40 percent of the more than 17,000 schools ranked earned eligibility to display a U.S. News Best High Schools 2019 badge. U.S. News “Best” badges are widely recognized as symbols of excellence in U.S. education.
The agency reports this year’s rankings are based on a more in-depth analysis than in the past. They are produced in conjunction with RTI International, a global research firm. U.S. News doesn’t collect data directly from high schools – all data comes directly from official third-party sources.
The Best High Schools list is also broken out by state and ranks Fort Zumwalt’s four high schools among the top 10 percent in Missouri, with West coming in at 16th, South at 30th, North at 46th and East at 57th.
For more information, visit usnews.com/education.
