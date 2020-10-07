Free masks, flu vaccinations available for St. Charles County residents on Oct. 7

Need face masks? How about a flu shot? St. Charles County residents can conveniently get both from 12 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7, when St. Charles County’s next Mask Up Pick-Up will be held in conjunction with the St. Charles County Department of Public Health’s Free Drive-Through Flu Vaccination Clinic, according to a press release.
The event will take place in the yellow parking lot at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville.
“As we head into fall and winter, it is extremely important to exercise precautions to avoid a dual epidemic of COVID-19 and the flu,” said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, Director of the St. Charles County Department of Public Health. “We hope those who do not have masks or haven’t received their flu shot yet will make time to stop by this event.”
Approximately 800 flu vaccinations and 30,000 disposable face masks will be distributed Oct. 7. Residents are welcome to attend for the flu shot clinic, the mask pick-up or both. No appointment is necessary. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles to pick up masks and/or obtain a vaccination.
Masks will be distributed in bags of 10 that were assembled by workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Those distributing masks at this event will be wearing them as well.
Two types of vaccinations will be offered at the flu shot clinic:
• Quadrivalent influenza vaccination — This shot is appropriate for those ages 6 months or older. It protects against the four most prevalent viruses expected this season: H1N1, H3N2, and two influenza B viruses.
• High-dose influenza vaccination — Appropriate for those age 65 or older, this shot contains four times the amount of antigen than the traditional quadrivalent shot to boost the body’s ability to create antibodies against the illness.
All participants who complete an evaluation on-site following their vaccination will be entered to win a gift package courtesy of Martian Car Wash. Assisting the Department of Public Health with the drive-through clinic are BJC Health Care (Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital), SSM Health (St. Joseph hospitals in St. Charles, Lake Saint Louis and Wentzville), Compass Health, Cottleville Fire and Rescue, Cottleville/Weldon Spring Rotary Club, St. Charles Community College, St. Charles County Ambulance District and St. Charles County Parks.
County government has provided more than 1 million free masks to the community, including approximately 490,000 to area school districts; 520,000 to area churches, non-profit organizations, libraries, businesses, and other Mask Up Pick-Up events; and more than 110,000 to city governments, county employees, election judges and voters and those entering county buildings. PPE has been provided for first responders as well. Masks and PPE are funded through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster relief and the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and General Motors (GM) Wentzville Assembly Plant donated 105,000 masks.
For questions concerning Mask Up Pick-Up, contact Molly Dempsey, Community Relations Manager, at 636-949-7900, ext. 3724, or mtdempsey@sccmo.org. For more information about the drive-through flu vaccination clinic, visit sccmo.org/health or call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899.
Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, should call the hotline at 636-949-1899. For information regarding COVID-19 and updated statistics, visit sccmo.org/COVID.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!