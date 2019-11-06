St. Charles Community College is partnering with SSM Health to offer free training for people wanting to become patient care technicians (PCT), according to a press release.
The six-week PCT program combines classroom instruction at SCC with clinical training at SSM.
“This in an incredible opportunity for anyone looking for a career change into the healthcare field,” said Lindy McGuire, director of operations for the St. Charles Community College Dardenne Prairie campus. “Due to a recently redesigned curriculum, we are offering this accelerated program option for the first time.”
Patient care technicians work alongside nurses, physicians and other healthcare professionals to provide direct patient care in a hospital setting.
St. Charles Community College and SSM will host an informational session from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6, at the St. Charles Community College Dardenne Prairie campus, 1 Academy Place, in Dardenne Prairie.
This six-week program satisfies the requirements of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for Unlicensed Assistive Personnel (UAP). Upon successful completion of the program, individuals will sit for the Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) challenge exam.
For more information about the program or the informational session, contact alliedhealth@stchas.edu.
St. Charles Community College strives to provide reasonable accommodations to all people at any SCC-sponsored event. Contact Disability Support Services at dss@stchas.edu or 636-922-8581 as early as possible to discuss your needs.
