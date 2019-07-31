Boone Center Inc. (BCI) recently hosted the 21st annual Wing Ding & Barbecue Fling at the St. Charles Family Arena, according to a press release.
The fundraising event featured chicken wings, pulled pork and other side dishes from nine local restaurants, some competing in both the chicken wing and barbecue categories.
Guests also enjoyed live music from Trixie Delight, tons of fun yard games, and a trio of beautiful cars from event sponsor Pundmann Ford.
All proceeds from the Wing Ding benefit BCI’s employment programs and supports for people with disabilities.
In the coveted People’s Choice Awards, event patrons gave first-place wing honors to Big A’s on the Riverfront, in St. Charles, and first-place barbecue honors to Duke’s BBQ Shack, in Wentzville.
Rounding out the top three People’s Choice winners for chicken wings were Brewskeez Smokehouse & Music, in O’Fallon, which took second place, and Duke’s BBQ Shack, which nabbed third. And rounding out People’s Choice honors for barbecue were DeRienzo’s Pizza & Pub, in St. Peters, which captured second place, and Cooper’s American Pub & Grill, in St. Peters, which won third.
In the separate Judges’ Choice Awards, Brewskeez Smokehouse and Music rose to the top for a first-place finish in the wing competition, while Duke’s BBQ captured first place in barbecue for the cross-category sweep.
Scoring second place in Judges’ Choice Awards for chicken wings were Rock & Brews, in Chesterfield, followed closely by Duke’s BBQ Shack, which took third. And finishing out Judges’ Choice honors for barbecue were Cooper’s American Pub & Grill, with second place, and Quintessential Dining & Nightlife, with third.
Also at the event, the Brian & Cheri Norton family of Andrew’s Hugs presented BCI with a $20,000 donation. Andrew’s Hugs raises money to empower, include and improve the lives of people with disabilities. The nonprofit is named in honor of the late Andrew Norton who, according to his dad, “loved every minute” he worked at BCI.
Tony Spielberg, BCI CEO, loved the fact the focus of the Wing Ding was not just on great food and cold beer, but also on BCI’s mission to help adults with disabilities secure the full employment of their choice.
“We welcomed almost 2,000 people this year,” Spielberg said. “It’s always incredible to see the community step up in support of a worthy cause. From generous sponsors to incredible restaurants to ticketed guests to amazing donors like Andrew’s Hugs, we just can’t thank everyone enough.”
BCI works to enrich the lives of adults with disabilities and their families by providing a choice of productive and fulfilling employment. It was founded in 1959 by two women driven by a desire to better serve employment needs for individuals with disabilities. Today, BCI employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs.
Furthermore, in January, the organization opened a first-of-its-kind Skills Center to provide even more opportunities. The nonprofit is a national advocate for employment and vocational training for adults with disabilities. BCI’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment that provides ongoing support to gain access to employment of their choice and ability.