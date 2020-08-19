Gear up for two days of festivities at the ICC Challenge at Indian Camp Creek Park

Calling all mountain biking enthusiasts! The ICC Challenge mountain bike race is back for its ninth season this weekend and excitement is in the air, according to a press release.
This two-day event begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 22, and continues through Aug. 23, at St. Charles County’s Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, in Foristell.
Presented by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, Momentum Cycles and United Federation of Dirt (UFD), this event offers exciting activities for the entire family, including bike competitions with prizes for men, women and youth and overnight camping.
• The fun begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 22, at Shelter #5 with a mountain bike festival, youth and adult skills camps and obstacle competition. A night ride through the park, campfire and optional camping at the Group Camping Area will round out the day’s events. Special distancing guidelines will be observed at all times.
• Racing begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 23, with adult competitions in four categories — Pro Cat 1, Intermediate Cat 2, Beginner Cat 3 and Marathon — as well as a six-mile youth race for ages 9-18. A free children’s competition for ages 2-9 begins at 9:30 a.m. on a separate, short loop with challenges appropriate for that age group. The top three winners of each race receive awards.
The activities on Aug. 22 are free, but the cost of each race on Aug. 23 ranges from $15-30, depending on the category. Pre-registration is requested. Helmets must be worn at all times while biking. For more information and to register, visit http://registerup4.com/icc-challenge.html or call Momentum Cycles at 636-240-9232.
