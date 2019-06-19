The O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce & Industries is proud to host the 35th annual Firecracker Run, presented by Mercy, on July 4, in O’Fallon, according to a press release.
The USTAF certified race will begin at 7 a.m. and will consist of a 10K, 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Don’t delay — registration is open at FirecrackerRun.net.
The firecracker festivities pop off at 6 a.m. at CarShield Field, 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O’Fallon, with a business expo and family fun area. All runners will complete the race over home plate and will be greeted with premium access to the famous runners-only area with refreshing drinks and food donated by many O’Fallon area businesses.
Not a runner? It takes an about 200 volunteers to make the day a smooth success and they could use your help. Volunteers are treated to an event t-shirt, breakfast and excellent parking for the Heritage & Freedom Festival. Whether you’d like to serve at packet pick-up, the runners-only area or cheering on the runners, they’ve got a spot. Volunteers can register at FirecrackerRun.net.
“This year’s Firecracker Run is about bringing our community and families together. We encourage all to come out and kick start their Fourth of July with our expo, mascots and runners-only area,” said Kathy Duck, president & CEO for the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce & Industries. “Our volunteers are dedicated to providing a fun, family-friendly and healthy run to O’Fallon.”
Watching the runners in the race is not the only form of entertainment. There will also be lots of activities the whole family can enjoy including a bounce house, bubble van and much more.
Stick around the ballpark after the race for the city of O'Fallon's 2019 Heritage & Freedom Fest. Enjoy a parade, fireworks and a carnival. Be sure to stay for the free concerts featuring Filmore, Walker Hayes, Noah Guthrie, Gabby Barrett, Queens Blvd., Apex Shrine, and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
For more information about the Firecracker Run, call the chamber office at 636-240-1818.
Proceeds from the Firecracker Run benefit the mission of the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce & Industries, a non-profit organization for local business.
The O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce & Industries is committed to promoting the economic vitality of O’Fallon and the St. Charles Co. region by connecting with its members through networking and educational opportunities, while advocating for pro-business public policy.