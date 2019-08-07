Glenn to perform anthem before Rascals game

Charles Glenn, who finished his tenure as the St. Louis Blues’ National Anthem performer during the team's run to the 2019 Stanley Cup championship, will perform the anthem one more time prior to the River City Rascals baseball game on Aug. 10, at CarShield Field, 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O'Fallon, according to a press release.
“As fans of the Blues and fans of Charles, we are incredibly excited to have him perform the anthem for our fans,” Rascals general manager David Schmoll said. “It will be a special night for everyone here and another celebration of a great St. Louis performer.”
In addition to Glenn’s performance, the Rascals have partnered with Glenn and the Gateway Area Chapter of the National MS Society to help raise funds for critical research initiatives and advocate for change. A portion of ticket sales for all tickets purchased using promo code GLENN will benefit the local chapter.
To order tickets, fans can call the Rascals ticket office at 636-240-2287, visit the American Eagle Credit Union Box Office during regular business hours or visit ticketreturn.com.