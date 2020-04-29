Hammond Institute associate director receives international award

The Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise recently announced Dr. Tawni Hunt Ferrarini, associate director of the Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise and the Robert W. Plaster Professor of Economic Education, has received the 2020 Patricia Elder International Award, according to a press release.
This prestigious honor was awarded jointly by the National Association of Economic Educators (NAEE) — which advances economic and financial literacy by serving educators — and the Council of Economic Education — which equips K-12 students with economic education tools and curriculum.
“It is an honor to be the 2020 award recipient, as I’m passionate about bringing the research of economists into the lives and hearts of different groups, such as K-12 teachers and students, journalists and policymakers," Ferrarini said. "An exceptional aspect about being at Lindenwood University and receiving this award is that I get to draw international attention to the great things that are happening here on campus, plus I have the opportunity to bring the positive spirit of Lindenwood to other countries. For me, one of the best parts of getting this award is sharing it with the Lindenwood family. My successes are theirs.”
The Patricia Elder International Award recognizes “individuals whose outstanding and dedicated service and leadership have had a significant impact on the delivery or enhancement of economic education throughout the world.”
In her third year on faculty at Lindenwood University in the Plaster School of Business & Entrepreneurship, Dr. Ferrarini is also the director of the School of Education’s Economic Education Center (EEC), which she founded in 2018.
In addition, Ferrarini was the inaugural recipient of the National Association of Economic Educator’s Abbejean Kehler Technology Award. Other accolades include a 2009 Distinguished Faculty at Northern Michigan University and 2009 Michigan Economic Educator of the Year Award.
Ferrarini has written curriculum materials for the Council on Economic Education — USA and Fraser Institute — Canada. She specializes in the effective use of technology in the classroom and the integration of economics across subject areas, especially American history.
She was instrumental in helping to formally establish the Council on Economic Education — Japan and is a consultant for the Korea Development Institute, in Seoul. Ferrarini publishes in economic education, technology and education journals.
Ferrarini is a co-author of Common Sense Economics (2016), Economic Episodes in American History (2019) and Teachers Can Be Financially Fit (forthcoming). She earned her doctorate in economics from Washington University, where she studied economic history under the 1993 Nobel Laureate Douglass C. North.
The Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise at Lindenwood University is located in the Plaster School of Business & Entrepreneurship. It is structured based on the concept of three focus areas — Ethics, Economics and Entrepreneurship.
