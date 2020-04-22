Happy birthday for the week of April 22
Happy birthday for the week of April 22

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

April 22 — Stacey Sitze Kegley, Gavin Michael, Sherrie Robertson

April 23 — Randy Hall, James Burks, Mike Jobe, Marie L. Knapheide, Lydia "LA" Reed

April 24 — Lynn Joyce, Charity Baxter

April 25 — Jordan Rugh, Gavin Livingston, Malinda Niermann, Justin Smith, Auverne Lewis, Stephanie Bishop, Scott Benney, Kevin Hase, Debbie King, Michael Klingler, Lauren Augenstein

April 26 — Jaclyn Kavanaugh, Joe Charboneau, Kathleen Bell, Veronica Hatton, Pat Robertson

April 27 — Ruth Dingerson, Sheri Beeny, Clayton Lane, Phillip Williams, Kathleen Masterson Norath

April 28 — Maddie Diebold, Taylor Jo Griffin, Kestley Neistat, Jill Luetkenhaus, Kimberly Lam

If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

