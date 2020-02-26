Happy birthday for the week of Feb. 26
Happy birthday for the week of Feb. 26

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Feb. 26 — Nick Moore, Leona Brooks, David Kelling, Jack Jeffries, Annquinetta Blakney, Kathy Herrell, Sherry Bradshaw

Feb. 27 — Patrick McGuire, Jared Brockmeyer, Sarah Beckemeyer, Ranee Augenstein

Feb. 28 — Michelle May, Mary McGavock, Ronnie Burton Sr., Marquez Parrot, Rhonda Richterkessing, Brenda Stuckenschneider, Damien Canaday, Jon Nelson, Bryan Bode

Feb. 29 — Tom Sarnowski, Stephanie Eise

March 1 — C.J. Tobler, Nathan Tobler, Fran Kelling, Viola Luetkemeyer, Daniel Freymuth, Andy Jackson, Clay Wade, Mervin Box, Jacob Zorumski

March 2 — Annabelle Houston, Christopher Piesbergen, Keith Piesbergen, Taylor Ard, Regina Dowling, Atima Parris, Jill Deane, Matt Schlipp

March 3 — Riley Stahl, Pam Brassel, Nathan Adams, Diana Wozniak, Stacy Stout, Ray Hanff, Mary Ann Pieper, Peggy Huffman, Joanna Dennis

If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

