Happy birthday for the week of Feb. 19

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
Feb. 19 — Bobbi Canada, Colleen May, Pam Cameron, Michael Jackson, Rob Davis, Tim Beard, Patricia Thomas, Samuel Nelson
Feb. 20 — John Hanneken II, Paul Brockmeyer, Kim Kainady, Dianna Thomas, Jane Knickmeyer, Mary Frye
Feb. 21 — Betty Jaeger, Caitlin Silger, Kaitlyn Durden
Feb. 22 — Arline Roark, Matt Wilmas, Amos Moore, Rich Vollmar, Jeanne Gremminger, Tonia Groeblinghoff
Feb. 23 — Garry Hodges, Lilly Stahl, Cindy Knaust, Greg Finley, Chrissy Huffman, Donna Callahan
Feb. 24 — Matt Stevens, Pat Wilmes, Missouri Dickherber, Roy Gray, Jean Broleman, Alexis Wait, Samantha Bowles
Feb. 25 — Dalton Schmidt, Bob Lewis, Becky Allen
If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.