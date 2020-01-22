Happy birthday for the week of Jan. 22
Happy birthday for the week of Jan. 22

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

Jan. 22 — Pete Chapman, Laverne Schlenke

Jan. 23 — Bob Motzel

Jan. 24 — Roby Delgado, Briar Rice

Jan. 25 — Brianna Struckman, Sharon Teal, Nancy Schweikhard

Jan. 26 — Carla Maxwell, Megan Carrillo, Micah Canaday

Jan. 27 — Gene Budde, Rick Budde, Don Flotron, Robert Nagel, Tom Stephens, Sydni Bell, Delaney Schmidt, Clark Kemper, Cyndy Collins, Delores Schaible

Jan. 28 — Matt Mitchell, Noah Kemper, Harley Sweaney, Laura (Box) Forgue, Mike Taylor

If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

