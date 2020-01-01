The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:
Jan. 1 — Louell Gravemann
Jan. 2 — Kyle King
Jan. 3 — Larry Richterkessing, Mitchell Richterkessing, Melba Murdaugh, Randy Snarr, Desirae Scott
Jan. 4 — Alyvia Mikus
Jan. 5 — Brian Duenke, Jarrod Baxter
Jan. 6 — Angie Jordon, Drew Broeckelmann, Graham Rockley, Tiffany Myers, Rick Cantrell, Ray Ungemach
Jan. 7 — Wade Carter, Samantha Miller, Richard Irwin Jr.
If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.