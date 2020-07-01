Happy birthday for the week of July 1
0 comments

Happy birthday for the week of July 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

The Journal joins its readers in wishing the following people a happy birthday:

July 1 — Jim Williams, Bianca Crum, Dylan Lemons, Suzanne Bauer, Heather Leeser, Kobe Thambyrajah

July 2 — Stephen David Haures, Jerry Coleman, Tom Carter, Jasmine Haures, Beth French, Joyce Ivie

July 3 — Meaghan Booth, Nancy McKenzie, Deana Dillon, Giovanna Patrico Haase, George Koepke, Mike Aston, Anita Smith, Laurie Ann Neumeister

July 4 — Erika Rugh, Leah Long, Gary Butler, Eliza Hellmich, Jason Brown, Mike Wozniak

July 5 — Megan Finch, Grace Beckemeyer, Kaylea Brundage, Ryan Box, Margie Newsom

July 6 — Paul Rempes, Ray Davis, Pam Augenstein, June Humphrey

July 7 — Kelley Fry, Donald Lee Roberts, Brenda Thrasher, Jennifer Figura

If you have a birthday to add, email the name and birthdate at least two weeks prior to the birthdate to goodnews@yourjournal.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AED Presentation at Hardin Middle School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports